Congress MP who quit over Article 370 may join BJP soon: Report

Kalita said that thought he Congress party had asked him to issue a whip against Article 370, it would have gone against the mood of the nation and public sentiment across the country
In what comes as yet another downer for the Congress party, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, who was the party’s Rajya Sabha chief whip, is set to join its rival and the ruling party at Centre Bharatiya Janata Party. There are rumours that he would join the BJP on August 9 itself.
Kalita had quit the Congress party on August 5 to protest the party’s stance on Article 370, after Home Minister Amit Shah had announced its abrogation, stripping the restive Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.
According to an India Today report, his resignation from the House was accepted by M Venkaiah Naidu, the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Kalita, who hails from Assam, had said: “The Congress asked me to issue a whip on the Kashmir issue. But the truth is that the mood of the nation has completely changed and this whip is against the public sentiment across the country... It seems the Congress is committing suicide with this ideology and I don’t want to be part of this.”
The MP, who was due to retire in April next year, had further said that the Congress’ leadership will destroy the party.
Kalita’s exit from the Congress reduced the party’s strength in the 245-member House to a mere 46.
Prior to him, Senior Congress leader Sanjay Sinh had also resigned and given up his Upper House membership on July 30.The member of the Amethi royal family later joined the BJP. These events have strengthened the BJP in the Rajya Sabha further, even as it was already enjoying a whopping majority.