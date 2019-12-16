Congress MP likely to give privilege notice against Union minister Smriti Irani

According to sources, Tagore is likely to meet the Lok Sabha secretary general for moving the privilege notice against the Union Minister on Monday.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore is likely to give a notice for privilege to Union minister Smriti Irani for her statement made against Rahul Gandhi on December 13.According to sources, Tagore is likely to meet the Lok Sabha secretary general for moving the privilege notice against the Union Minister on Monday.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:35 am