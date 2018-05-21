'Congress more dangerous than BJP': Kumaraswamy in interview two months before Karnataka election

Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate, HD Kumaraswamy, in an interview just two months before the Karnataka elections, had said that the Congress is more dangerous than the BJP while responding to a question about an allegation made by Rahul Gandhi, where he called JD(S) the ‘B’ team of BJP.

Nevertheless, Congress and JD(S) came together for a post-election alliance to ensure BJP is out of power after a roller-coaster of an election that left the BJP eight seats shy of a majority.

In a interview given to Mint in March, Kumaraswamy had come out strongly against the Congress and criticised Rahul Gandhi.

On being asked to respond to Rahul Gandhi calling JD(S) the ‘B’ team of BJP, Kumaraswamy said that Rahul doesn’t know ABCD of Karnataka politics.

He added that the Congress party uses JD(S) when required and is now calling them the ‘B’ team.

Kumaraswamy even went to the extent of saying that in a democratic set-up like India, Congress was more dangerous than BJP.

The Congress-JD(S) alliance’s CM-designate is due to swear-in on May 23 after which a floor test to prove majority is expected to happen after 24 hours. The Governor of Karnataka has given 15 days to the new government to prove majority.

Earlier, the Governor had invited leader of the single-largest party – the BJP with 104 seats – to form a government in Karnataka under BS Yeddyurappa and had given them 15 days to prove majority. The issue was then taken to the Supreme Court where the court ordered a floor test at 4 PM on May 19.

But Yeddyurappa resigned right before the floor test as the BJP could not gather healthy numbers for forming the government.

Karnataka has had its try at a coalition government once in 2004. It didn’t turn out well as the state saw powerplay similar to the present one between JD(S), BJP and Congress. Between 2004 and 2007, the state saw three Chief Ministers one each from the three parties.