App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MLAs to meet amid political impasse in Maharashtra

Speculation is rife that the Congress legislators may be shifted to Jaipur, but the sources did not confirm any such move.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the impasse over government formation continued in Maharashtra, the Congress has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs here on November 8 amid speculation that they may be shifted to Jaipur.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and other senior leaders will be present at the meeting which will take place around 10.30 am, party sources said.

They said all the 44 Congress MLAs will attend the meet, which is expected to discuss the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra where there is no sign of the new government even two weeks after declaration of polls results.

Close

The party is exercising caution due to the possibility of defection from its legislative wing, the sources said.

related news

Speculation is rife that the Congress legislators may be shifted to Jaipur, but the sources did not confirm any such move.

Shiv Sena MLAs were on November 7 shifted to Rangsharda Hotel in suburban Bandra amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation.

The tenure of the existing assembly ends on November 9, but the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which together have enough seats to form the next government, are engaged in a bitter tussle over power-sharing.

Leaders of the BJP, the single largest party with 105 seats, met Governor BS Koshyari on November 7, but did not stake claim to form the government.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on November 7 chaired a meeting of the party's new MLAs for over an hour, during which the legislators reportedly reiterated the demand for "equal- sharing of posts and responsibilities".

The BJP has ruled out sharing the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.