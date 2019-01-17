App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:09 PM IST

Congress MLAs, MLCs urge Rahul Gandhi to nominate CLP leader

Meanwhile, the first session of the assembly after the polls began here on January 17 with the newly elected members taking oath as MLAs.

Newly-elected Congress MLAs and MLCs in Telangana on January 17 unanimously resolved to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to nominate their leader.

The meeting was attended by AICC representative K C Venugopal, who spoke to party MLAs, MLCs and MPs on the matter. Venugopal said he would convey the legislators' views to Gandhi, who would take a decision as early as possible.

"We took a unanimous resolution authorising the Congress president to nominate the new CLP (Congress legislature Party) leader of Telangana," he said. Congress won 19 seats in the 119-member house in the December 7 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the first session of the assembly after the polls began here on January 17 with the newly elected members taking oath as MLAs.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the first to take oath.
