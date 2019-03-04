Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav submits resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Jadhav is a two-time MLA from the Chincholi constituency.
Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Umesh Jadhav submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on March 4.
The reason for his resignation was not immediately clear.
Cracking the whip, the Congress on February 11 had sought disqualification of four rebel MLAs, including Jadhav, under the Anti-Defection law after they repeatedly remained defiant, skipping the assembly session and legislature party meetings.(Developing story. Updates to follow)