Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav submits resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Umesh Jadhav submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on March 4.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately clear.

Jadhav is a two-time MLA from the Chincholi constituency.



Visual: Congress MLA Dr. Umesh Jadhav (right in pic) submits his resignation to the Speaker of the Karnataka assembly. pic.twitter.com/Sr9Q7kuBDm

— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jadhav is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon and could be fielded against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from the Gulbarga seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Cracking the whip, the Congress on February 11 had sought disqualification of four rebel MLAs, including Jadhav, under the Anti-Defection law after they repeatedly remained defiant, skipping the assembly session and legislature party meetings.

(Developing story. Updates to follow)