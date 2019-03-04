App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav submits resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Jadhav is a two-time MLA from the Chincholi constituency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Umesh Jadhav submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on March 4.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately clear.

Jadhav is a two-time MLA from the Chincholi constituency.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jadhav is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon and could be fielded against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from the Gulbarga seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

related news

Cracking the whip, the Congress on February 11 had sought disqualification of four rebel MLAs, including Jadhav, under the Anti-Defection law after they repeatedly remained defiant, skipping the assembly session and legislature party meetings.

(Developing story. Updates to follow)
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.