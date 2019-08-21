App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MLA Nirmala Gavit quits, may join Shiv Sena

Sources said Nirmala Gavit was set to join the Shiv Sena in the presence of its president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on August 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress MLA Nirmala Gavit submitted her resignation to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade on August 20 amid speculation that she may join the ruling Shiv Sena. Gavit, daughter of Congress veteran Manikrao Gavit, has been representing the Igatpuri Assembly segment in Nashik district for over a decade. Assembly polls are due in the state in October. "I took the decision at the instance of my workers who felt one needs to join the ruling party for development of the constituency," Nirmala Gavit told reporters.

Sources said she was set to join the Shiv Sena in the presence of its president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on August 21. "She was to join the party on Tuesday. But it was postponed following the death of a Sena leader's wife," sources said.

Many leaders from the Congress and NCP have joined the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra recently. Among them are senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who joined the BJP and Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir who joined the Sena.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Congress #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Shiv Sena

