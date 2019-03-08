App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor to decide his next course of action on March

The Congress MLA from Radhanpur called a meeting of his Thakor Sena here Thursday to take a final decision on his next course of action amid speculation that he may join the saffron outfit.

Amid rumours of him heading to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, OBC leader and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor said he will take a call on his next political move on March 8.

"All the rumours that are being spread about me are aimed at damaging my image. I will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon and clear my stand," Thakor told newsmen after reports emerged he will be soon joining the BJP.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, when asked about Thakor's induction in the BJP, said, "You should ask this to Alpesh Thakor."

However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said doors of the BJP are open for anybody who wants to join the party.

"We welcome everybody who wants to join us and follow the BJP ideology," he said.

Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel, however, said in Vadodara that no Congress MLA will join the BJP.

"I have confidence that none of our MLAs will join the BJP as they are ideologically close to Congress thinking.

"Even if somebody thinks of joining the BJP, I have only one advice, go and talk to former Congress MLAs who have joined the BJP," Patel told reporters indicating when Congress leaders join the BJP they are sidelined in the saffron party.

Thakor had emerged as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat after the Patidar community, led by Hardik Patel, launched an agitation for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Thakor had rallied OBC communities of Gujarat against the demand of the Patidar community.

Thakor had joined the Congress before the 2017 assembly elections along with his supporters and won from Radhanpur seat in Patan district.

However, his name was embroiled in the violence against migrant workers in Gujarat last year.

The violence started when a minor girl of the Thakor community was allegedly raped by a migrant labourer.

Gujarat had seen exodus of migrants from Hindi- speaking states after sporadic attacks on them after the rape incident.

Recently, Thakor had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and conveyed his displeasure against the functioning of the party's state leadership.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:58 am

tags #Alpesh Thakor #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

