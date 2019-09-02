App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MLA Abdul Sattar joins Shiv Sena

Sattar, who represents Sillod Assembly seat in Aurangabad district, joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two-term Congress MLA and former Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar joined the Shiv Sena on September 2.

Sattar, who represents Sillod Assembly seat in Aurangabad district, joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence.

He resigned as Congress MLA before the general elections held earlier this year and helped the then BJP state president Raosaheb Danve, who won from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, which covers the Sillod Assembly segment.

Close

Sattar headed the animal husbandry department in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government.

related news

After inducting Sattar into the Sena, Thackeray hinted that he may get the party ticket for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"I would like to see the Sena win from Sillod Assembly constituency. It is an important seat for us," the Sena chief told reporters.

Several leaders from the opposition Congress and NCP have joined either the BJP or the Sena in the recent weeks.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next month.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.