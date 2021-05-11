MARKET NEWS

Congress misleading people, creating panic in fight against COVID-19: BJP's JP Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

BJP president JP Nadda accused Congress leaders, including a chief minister, of trying to actively create vaccine hesitancy during the once-in-a-century pandemic.

PTI
May 11, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on May 11 accused the Congress of "misleading" people and creating "false panic" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for "duplicity and pettiness".

Nadda wrote a four-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a day after the Congress Working Committee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The BJP president also accused Congress leaders, including a chief minister, of trying to actively create vaccine hesitancy during the once-in-a-century pandemic. "Under Modi, the fight against the pandemic is driven by unwavering belief in science, support to innovation, trust in COVID warriors and cooperative federalism," he said.

Nadda said he is saddened but not surprised by the conduct of the Congress during these challenging times. The CWC had said that Modi must "atone for his mistakes" and serve the people instead of carrying on with his "personal agenda" oblivious to the sufferings all around.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
TAGS: #Congress #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #JP Nadda #Sonia Gandhi
first published: May 11, 2021 12:47 pm

