App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress members slam govt over handling of flood situation in Assam, Bihar

Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress asked the Centre to declare floods in Assam a national disaster and said 15 persons have been killed and over 43 lakh displaced by the natural calamity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress members from Assam and Bihar criticised the Union government in Lok Sabha on July 17 over its handling of floods in Assam and Bihar, a charge refuted by the ruling BJP.

Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress asked the Centre to declare floods in Assam a national disaster and said 15 persons have been killed and over 43 lakh displaced by the natural calamity.

Mohammad Jawed of the Congress said the Centre had extended no help to flood victims in Bihar. People have been forced to eat rats, he said.

Close

BJP's Ramkripal Yadav accused the Congress of misleading the House.

He said over Rs 261 crore has been given to Bihar and both Union and state governments have been doing their utmost to provide relief to victims.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.