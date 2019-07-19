Congress members protest in Lok Sabha over Karnataka crisis

Lok Sabha witnessed sloganeering and protests on July 19 as Congress members sought to raise the issue of ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

As soon as the Lower House began proceedings, party members wanted to talk about the situation in Karnataka but Speaker Om Birla did not entertain the request.

With the Speaker going ahead with the Question Hour, members from the Congress walked into the Well and were joined by those from the DMK. More than 30 members from the Congress, DMK and few other parties were in the Well for over 15 minutes.

Some of the members displayed placards, saying 'Save Democracy' and shouted 'We want justice' slogans.

Many first time members were in the Well. As his requests to protesting members went unheeded, Birla finally said that opportunity would be given to raise the issue, following which members returned to their seats.

In Karnataka, the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) is seeking a trust vote, amid political crisis triggered by resignation of 15 MLAs.