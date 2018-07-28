App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress may propose no income tax for those under 35 in 2019 poll manifesto

A decision has not been taken as yet on whether the proposal will feature in its manifesto; the idea was discussed during a meeting of top leaders earlier this month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to lure young and middle class voters, Congress is considering a proposal to exempt those under the age of 35 from paying income tax in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, according to a report by The Print.

A decision has not been taken as yet on whether the party will include the proposal in its manifesto. The idea was discussed during a meeting of the party's top leaders earlier this month, according to the news portal.

"Nothing concrete has come out on that front but yes the idea to not tax those under 35 was briefly discussed at the meeting," a source was quoted as saying.

The Congress has reportedly estimated that around 15 million first-time voters will cast their votes in the next general election and that the tax sop will appeal to these young voters.

Discussions on various proposals for the party's 2019 election manifesto have already begun. Congress will also use crowd-sourcing while formulating its manifesto, the news portal reported.

Congress had held meetings with various segments of the population during the assembly polls in Gujarat and Karnataka, and will reportedly be taking up a similar exercise in the coming months under Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 03:56 pm

#Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

