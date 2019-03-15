Congress may include Healthcare Act promise in manifesto: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gnadhi on March 15 said his party was looking at including the promise of Healthcare Act in its manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

He said it was part of the Congress' commitment to ensure everybody has access to quality healthcare.

The Congress chief said his party wanted to increase health expenditure to 3 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also increase the number of trained medical professionals.

Gandhi was speaking to medical professionals here at a programme organised by an NGO.