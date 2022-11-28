 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress may ask Rajasthan CM Gehlot to explain 'gaddar' remarks against Sachin Pilot

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

The tussle between the two leaders came to a head after Ashok Gehlot in an interview called Pilot a traitor for colluding with the BJP to topple his government

The Congress may crack the whip against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his recent “traitor” remark against his former deputy Sachin Pilot, a long-time rival and claimant to the top position in the state.

As the rift widens between the two senior leaders in the state due for elections next year, sources said the party high command would ask Gehlot to explain his “gaddar” (traitor) comment against Pilot, accusing him of colluding with the opposition BJP in 2020 to topple his government.

Soon after the Rajasthan chief minister made the remarks in an interview, Pilot took up the matter with the newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and was assured of action against Gehlot, sources said.

Pilot was walking alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra when Gehlot lashed out against him in an interview to NDTV.

Amid the tussle, Geholt’s fresh attack has stunned the party and comes as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Rajasthan between December 3 and 6.

The infighting in Rajasthan, one of the only two states where the Congress is in power, is the first test of Kharge’s leadership as the party can’t afford to go into assembly elections in 2023 with a fractured unit.