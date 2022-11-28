Congress may ask Rajasthan CM Gehlot to explain 'gaddar' remarks against Sachin Pilot

The Congress may crack the whip against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his recent “traitor” remark against his former deputy Sachin Pilot, a long-time rival and claimant to the top position in the state.

As the rift widens between the two senior leaders in the state due for elections next year, sources said the party high command would ask Gehlot to explain his “gaddar” (traitor) comment against Pilot, accusing him of colluding with the opposition BJP in 2020 to topple his government.

Soon after the Rajasthan chief minister made the remarks in an interview, Pilot took up the matter with the newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and was assured of action against Gehlot, sources said.

Pilot was walking alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra when Gehlot lashed out against him in an interview to NDTV.

Amid the tussle, Geholt’s fresh attack has stunned the party and comes as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Rajasthan between December 3 and 6.

The infighting in Rajasthan, one of the only two states where the Congress is in power, is the first test of Kharge’s leadership as the party can’t afford to go into assembly elections in 2023 with a fractured unit.

The group of MLAs supporting Pilot have on several occasions tried to convince the leadership to make him the chief minister, sources added. Pilot loyalist Khiladi Lal Bairwa, an MLA, recently said the high command should seek the opinion MLAs on chief minister before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan. The statement came after All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ajay Maken resigned as the in-charge of Rajasthan. Talking to Moneycontrol on November 22, Maken said there was confusion in Congress over the Rajathan chief minister that forced him to quit. “On September 29, KC Venugopal had said Sonia Gandhi will make a decision on Rajasthan’s chief minister within two days. It’s been close to two months, no decision has been communicated,” Maken said. Gujjar community leader Vijay Bainsla has threatened to oppose the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Pilot is not made the chief minister. Pilot, too, comes from the politically significant Gujjar community.

