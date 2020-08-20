Congress' Manish Tewari, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya trade barbs over Facebook controversy

The controversy over Facebook's alleged refusal to apply hate speech rules to certain leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spilled over to micro-blogging site Twitter on August 20, with senior Congress leader Manish Tewari and BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya hitting out at each other.

Their Twitter battle began with Malviya claiming that Tewari "wrote a letter to Facebook management on 18th August, where he says that Facebook management can get in touch with his senior policy advisor Bharat Gopalaswamy in the USA". This, he said, "is serious revelation and troublesome on multiple grounds".

"Can Indian MPs hire lobbyists in US masquerading as advisors? Whose interests do these US based lobbyists serve when they advise Congress MP Manish Tewari?" Malviya tweeted.

In the Twitter thread, Malviya also said that Gopalaswamy served as the director of the South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council, where, he claimed, Tewari also served.

"Interestingly it is the same Atlantic Council which controls and guides Facebook's effort in dealing with political propaganda," Malviya added.

He said, "It is clear that by using the services of Think Tanks/its members, who use the charade of academic neutrality, INC has compromised its position. It is clear such alliances and services are used to gain access to FB’s management to influence the political process in India."

Hitting back, Tewari alleged that Malviya has been "deployed" to "deflect from serious revelations made in the WSJ story with regard to the alleged bending of Facebook's hate speech laws and alleged interference in Indian Democratic and electoral processes". Tewari also said that he is "surprised Facebook rather than responding has taken Amit Malviya route".

"It would also be instructive to note that Dr. Bharat Gopalaswamy stepped down as Director of the South Asia Centre of the Atlantic Council on 31st July 2019. He has no relationship with the Atlantic Council & neither do I," Tewari tweeted, adding that "if someone has a relationship Atlantic Council now it is Baijayant Jay Panda".

Panda is a BJP spokesperson and the party's vice-president who, according to Tewari, succeeded him as a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

"The Facebook- Atlantic Council relationship still subsists," Tewari said.