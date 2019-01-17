App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress manifesto to be ready by February-end

Several rounds of extensive consultations with various sections of society in around 30 locations across the country have already been held to seek their views and include them in the party's manifesto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections would be ready by February-end and the party is reaching out to public and various experts to seek their views in addressing problems confronting the nation including "joblessness and agrarian distress", party leaders said.

Several rounds of extensive consultations with various sections of society in around 30 locations across the country have already been held to seek their views and include them in the party's manifesto.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has also give suggestions on how to revive the country's economy and the party may also consider them, they said.

The party intends to hold around 150 consultations at a total of 60 locations across the country before it comes out with its manifesto for general elections, a senior leader said.

He said the party has already received over 10,000 responses from public online, giving suggestions on a host of issues, which the party may include in the document.

The Congress has asked the public to give their inputs for its manifesto and wants to consult all sections of society to come out with a comprehensive document before the elections, they said.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 09:34 pm

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.