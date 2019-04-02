App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said during the UPA government's 2004-2014 tenure, several terror attacks were termed “Hindu terror”.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 2 dismissed the Congress manifesto as a “bundle of lies” and also targeted the opposition over its handling of national security.

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack and the retaliatory air strike by India, at a meeting of BJP's youth workers here, he said the statements by the opposition parties are helping Pakistan which is highlighting them at the international level.

On the Congress manifesto released earlier in the day, he said, "It is a bundle of lies and the party has expressed its failure over 55 years in its 55-page manifesto."

"Opposition is making negative statements on Pulwama and Balakot and Pakistan is drawing advantage from such remarks by presenting them at the international level in its favour,” the chief minister said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.

Adityanath said during the UPA government's 2004-2014 tenure, several terror attacks were termed “Hindu terror”. Thousands of soldiers were injured in stone-pelting in Kashmir in this period," he claimed.

“Pakistan used to attack many times and even beheaded our soldier," he said.

He said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party - the two opposition parties which have forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh - supported the Congress then and “looted” the country.

On April 1 evening, he addressed a teachers' conference here, accusing the opposition party workers of being linked to “hooliganism.”

He claimed when women see people carrying SP and BSP flags, they ask why are they “flags of 'goondas'.”
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:16 pm

