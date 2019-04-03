App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress manifesto an illusion: Mayawati

"Congress election manifesto appears to be a showoff and illusion like its pervious promises. Due to continuous working against its promises, there is no credibility left for Congress among the people. Congress and BJP are no different in non-fulfilling promises," she said in the tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday termed the Congress manifesto as a "showoff" and an "illusion" and said there was no credibility of the promises made by the party due to its past. Congress and BJP are no different when it comes to non-fulfilment of promises, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet.



Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released his party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, making jobs creation, addressing farm distress, bringing a single moderate rate of GST and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families as key focus if the party comes to power.

Claiming the BJP was afraid of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, Mayawati said, "They (BJP) are so afraid that instead of talking of issues, they indulge in unnecessary casteist statements on top leader of (alliance).No one should be provoked by them (statements) and give them befitting reply by showing good results".
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics

