App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress manifesto a pack of lies: Amit Shah

In a statement, he hit out at the opposition party over its promise to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) and review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, saying it is bringing a smile to terrorists and separatists while lowering the morale of the armed forces.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah dubbed the Congress's election manifesto a "pack of lies" and said it was an insult to the country's people and its brave soldiers.

In a statement, he hit out at the opposition party over its promise to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) and review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, saying it is bringing a smile to terrorists and separatists while lowering the morale of the armed forces.

Repealing the sedition law will lead to chanting of slogans like "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India will break into pieces) by anti-national gangs instead of "Bharat mata ki jai" (Hail Mother India), he claimed.

"Removing AFSPA will snath armed forces' weapon to attack terrorists," Shah added.

related news

Shah said the party was misleading people in the name of its NYAY scheme or the Minimum Income Support Programme (MISP).

The Congress, in its manifesto released Tuesday, said it aims to bring NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) or MISP to provide Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest 20 per cent families in India and eliminate abject poverty by 2030.

Terming NYAY as a scheme of "injustice", Shah said the Congress was just trying to extract votes by misleading with its "big lie" of MISP as it said it will implement the policy once the economy expands and support will be taken from state governments. Congress is doing injustice to people in the garb of doing justice, he said.

Shah said this was not the first time the Congress party was lying.

It has a long history of lies. Not a single promise has been fulfilled by the party yet, he said.

He also took a dig at the party's promise to amend Code of Criminal Procedure.

Hitting out at the Congress over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark on having a separate President and Prime Minister for the state, Shah said, "Will Congress answer how can one country have two Prime Ministers? Is Jammu and Kashmir not a part of India?"

He also asked whom was the Congress trying to impress by promising unconditional dialogue with separatists and what is the reason that terrorists, separatists, the Pakistani prime minister and the Congress have same kind of language in their manifestos.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in U ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2nd ...

Sara Ali Khan Dotes on Little Brother Taimur, Calls Him a Bundle of Ha ...

Majili: Ahead of the Film's Release Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitan ...

AIMIM Stood by Hindu Women Abandoned by Their Husbands: Owaisi Slams P ...

I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling S ...

Surprise Test – The Coolest Quiz on Politics | Ep 02 | Ramjas Colleg ...

'If Cong Couldn't Finish Work in 70 Years, How Can I in 5': PM Modi Se ...

Graham Norton to Host BAFTA TV Awards After 15 Years

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

Will borrow if more funds needed for drought mitigation, says Maharash ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Asian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath

Top brokerage calls for April 3: Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: With 15 more planes grounded for lease ren ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Alongside Inbox by Gmail, Google+ shut down too begins; will they be m ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these char ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat ...

In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.