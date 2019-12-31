Congress Maharashtra ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

The ministers were accompanied by Congress General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge and also senior Congress leader KC Venugopal along with AICC secretaries incharge of the State.
Newly elected Congress Ministers in Maharashtra on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here.
The ministers were accompanied by Congress General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge and also senior Congress leader KC Venugopal along with AICC secretaries incharge of the State.The new ministers will also be meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi soon.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 10:22 am