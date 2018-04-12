App
Apr 12, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress looking to recruit young regional leaders; begins 'talent scout': Report

Details of team members will be kept confidential so that no one can influence the selection process

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress is on the lookout for young leaders to groom for a larger role in the party, according to a Hindustan Times report citing a source.

The "talent scout" is a part of Rahul Gandhi's plan to revive the party in the states. He has previously tried such a talent search while he was the leader of Youth Congress.

Teams have already been formed and are touring to look for potential young party members, the report added.

Details of team members will be kept confidential so that no one can influence the selection process, the source told the paper.

The members in charge of the recruitment will ask for feedback from party workers and the general public in each district. They will also ask the potential leaders about their views on national and local issues.

"This will give a chance to young people from non-political families to emerge in leadership roles and check nepotism," a Congress functionary told Hindustan Times.

Since 2014, the party has lost power in several key states. At present, it holds power in only 4 states — Karnataka, Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.

The Congress has been aggressively campaigning to maintain their hold on Karnataka in the upcoming assembly elections.

Karnataka is the largest state where Congress currently holds power.

