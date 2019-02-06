App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress lodges police complaint against derogatory remarks made on Rahul Gandhi

District unit general secretary of Congress Pankaj Gupta said the derogatory remarks have been posted from the Facebook profile of one Ram Surat Shukla, who claims to be an RSS leader.

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the local police here on February 6 against derogatory and indecent remarks made on party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on social networking site Facebook.



Gupta said the remarks have hurt the sentiments of Congress workers and a complaint has been lodged with the city Kotwali police in this connection.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the matter was being probed and action will be taken against all those found responsibility.
