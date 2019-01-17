Congress lines up series of protests against Citizenship Bill

The opposition Congress on Thursday announced a series of programmes till January 31 across Assam to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar said the BJP-led state and central governments are "imposing" the Bill, which will completely nullify the Assam Accord of 1985.

"This Bill will endanger the very existence of Assamese community. To protest this, we have decided to launch our second series of agitation under 'Jagaao Asom, Bachaao Asom' programme from January 21 to 31," Konwar said in a statement.

As per the programme, all district and block Congress units would light lamps and hold 'Sarba dharma' (all religion) prayer in the evening of January 21 so that the BJP government "gets its wisdom back".

On January 23, 'Sankalp Divas' will be organised coinciding with birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to get inspired by the secular ideology of the freedom fighter to fight the communal Bill, Konwar said.

The following day, a five-hour sit-in will be held, while human chains will be formed on January 30 across the state, he added.

"On the last day, which is January 31, a two-hour torch light procession will be taken out to protest against the Bill.

The Congress has decided to strongly oppose any move to pass the Bill," Konwar informed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document

Massive protests broke out across the state and other parts of North East after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Silchar on January 4 that the controversial document would be passed as soon as possible in Parliament.