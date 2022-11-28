 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress, like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success but mum on big terror attacks: PM Modi

Nov 28, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he urged the people of Gujarat not to commit the sin of letting those, who gave election tickets to the anti-Narmada dam project forces in the past, set foot in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Gujarat and the country need to be "alert" about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on "big terrorist attacks" to not offend their vote bank, and also accused the grand old party of not respecting the tribal community.

The prime minister hit the campaign trail in Gujarat on Sunday, where he addressed rallies in Kheda district, Netrang, a tribal area in Bharuch district, and Surat city, where he also led a massive roadshow.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for December 1 and 5.

Speaking in Kheda, he said, "Terrorism is not over yet and the politics of the Congress has not also changed. The fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues."

"Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank, Not only Congress but many like-minded parties have come up now who view terrorism as a shortcut to achieve success and this small party's hunger for power is even bigger," he said, without naming the "small party".