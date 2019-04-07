App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, Left will stoop to any level to oust me: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally in Udaipur, Modi said the people of Tripura has set a precedent for the entire country by ousting the Left Front government after 25 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hitting out at the Congress and the Left Front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 7 the opposition parties were hell-bent on removing him from power, even if that meant singing paeans to Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Udaipur, Modi said the people of Tripura has set a precedent for the entire country by ousting the Left Front government after 25 years.

"Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has been trying its best to make inroads into Tripura, but people haven't allowed that. They tolerated the atrocities of the Left Front, waiting patiently for the BJP to rise. I thank the people of Tripura for believing in the BJP," he stated.

Modi asserted that the opposition parties could stoop to any level to remove him from power.

"The Congress and the Left are working together to oust Modi. They have stooped too low, singing paeans to Pakistan even when the NDA government was taking on the terrorists on the soil of the neighbouring country.

"Am I not doing the right thing by giving a befitting reply to the enemies of the country?" he asked the people who gathered at the rally.

Taking a jibe at the Congress manifesto, Modi said, "The grand old party came out with their hypocrisy document of 50-60 pages. They haven't mentioned the middle-class even once in the notification.

"The middle-class has long suffered under the Congress rule. Some parties, including the Congress, have said that more taxes should be levied on the middle-class."

Attacking the Left parties, he said, they consider their "party's constitution bigger than that of the country's".

"The Left parties don't want to give the country a direction. They are only keen on improving their own condition," Modi said.

Heaping praise on Chief Minister Biplab Deb, he said the state government has improved the law and order situation and developed infrastructure in just one year.

"Our government has started procuring agricultural produces from the farmers directly. The middlemen and the moneylenders have suffered a setback," he claimed.

Under the Saubhagya scheme, the NDA government has ensured power connection in almost all homes in the state, the prime minister noted.

"As promised before the assembly election, we have initiated work on broad gauge rail line, built bridges, started train services, connecting Agartala with other parts of the country. Work is also underway to give Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport an international makeover," he added.

Election to two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura will be held on April 11 and 18.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

