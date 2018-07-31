Congress-Left alliance in the works for 2019 Lok Sabha polls?

Congress and some of the Left front parties are exploring the possibility of forming an alliance in West Bengal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress and rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBCC) has said that the party high command has allowed local leaders to independently decide on an alliance with Left parties for the 2019 general elections, according to a report in Mint.

Congress’ state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is keen on forming an alliance with the Left parties, while former state president Somen Mitra and Lok Sabha MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary have shown opposition to the idea. Mitra and Choudhary have instead said that they are open to tie up with the TMC, the report suggests.

Chowdhury has also announced that Congress intends to unite all non-TMC, non-BJP parties in the state, the report adds.

The Congress state unit has already sent a report to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) — Congress’ central decision-making body — proposing a 21-step approach to defeat the “TMC-BJP nexus” in West Bengal, according to a report in The Indian Express. The proposal includes an alliance with the Left and opening of common offices in Kolkata, Asansol, Behrampore and Siliguri.

State Congress general secretary OP Mishra had earlier told The Indian Express, “We have sent the report to New Delhi and are awaiting a response. The main thrust of the report is to not only look at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but draw a long-term plan to see how we can make a recovery in the 2021 assembly elections, defeat the TMC and come to power. We are not averse to forming a coalition government with the CPI(M) in the state.”

Mishra also alleged that there is a tacit understanding between TMC and BJP in the state and that an alliance between Congress and the TMC for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is not desirable.

Congress not part of Mamata’s ‘Federal front’?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been trying to cobble up a non-BJP, non-Congress ‘Federal front’ for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Reports on Monday suggested that Banerjee would meet United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and invite her for a joint Opposition rally in Kolkata.

However, Banerjee has maintained all along that the federal front will comprise of non-BJP and non-Congress parties, effectively shutting the door on the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

During a public address on July 21, Banerjee claimed that the TMC would sweep all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, signalling that she plans to fight the general election alone in the state.

Cracks within Left over alliance

However, rumours of an “adjustment” with the Congress has resulted in emergence of cracks in the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, according to a report by NDTV.

The CPI(M) has not declared its intentions so far as deliberations on the party’s strategy is expected to begin in September.

Many of CPI(M)’s allies such as the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have expressed reservations over “any understanding” with the Congress, according to PTI.

Reports suggest that the AIFB and the CPI have in fact threatened to leave the Left front if CPI(M) announced an alliance with the Congress for the 2019 general election.

2016 Assembly polls: Experiment gone wrong

Such Congress and the CPI(M) had formed an alliance for the 2016 Assembly polls. Congress and CPI(M) ended up winning 44 and 26 seats respectively in a 295-member Assembly. The Left parties together had won 32 seats.

The Mint report quotes Biswanath Chakraborty, an independent election analyst and a professor of political science at Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University as saying that the Congress votes failed to transfer to the CPI(M) despite the alliance.

Congress and the CPI(M) continue to be rivals in Kerala where the BJP has had no success so far. An alliance in West Bengal may make the situation difficult for the parties in Kerala.

During CPI(M)’s Party Congress meeting in Hyderabad earlier this year, approved an understanding with the Congress, but ruled out a political alliance.