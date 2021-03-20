English
Congress led UDF releases "People's" manifesto, promises 5 lakh homes to poor

A special law to protect the traditions of the Sabarimala lord Ayyappa temple and a Peace and Harmony department on the model of Rajasthan,has also been promised by the UDF.

PTI
March 20, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
The Opposition Congress led UDF on Saturday released a"People's Manifesto" for the April 6 assembly polls, promising Rs 2000 monthlypension to homemakers, Five kg free rice to all white card holders and five lakh homes to the poor.

Reaching out to the vast majority of women voters, the front has assured a two years age relaxation for mothers appearing for examinations for government jobs.

Housewives aged between 40-60, who donot come under the Nyay scheme, the minimum income guarantee programme launched by the Congress in 2019,would be entitled for the Rs 2000 monthly pension.

Free food kits to those who had been affected by COVID-19 and no bill hospitals are among the otherschemes of the front, Benny Behanan MP, chairman of the manifesto committee said.

The ruling LDF had also announced pension for homemakers and had hiked the social security pension to Rs 2,500 from the present Rs 1600.
TAGS: #Congress #India #Politics #UDF
first published: Mar 20, 2021 01:13 pm

