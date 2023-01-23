English
    Congress-led UDF accuses CPI(M) in Kerala of having 'illicit relations' with extremist forces

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The Congress-led UDF opposition in the state assembly on Monday lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, alleging that the party has ”illicit relations” with extremist forces, both from majority and minority communities.

    Such illicit relations were the reason for the delay in recovering proceedings being initiated against leaders of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) by the state government, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan claimed.

    Speaking to reporters outside the Legislative Assembly, Satheesan said, ”We (UDF) have said earlier also that the government and CPI(M) have illicit relations with extremist forces from the majority and the minority communities.

    ”Yes, even PFI. That is why even after court orders to confiscate the properties of PFI leaders, the government was slow to initiate the process,” he alleged. The Kerala High Court had last year directed the state government to seize properties of the arrested PFI workers in Kerala in connection with the damage to public property caused in the violence during a hartal called by the outfit in September 2022.

    Earlier, the High Court had asked the banned PFI and its ex-state general secretary Abdul Sathar to deposit Rs 5.2 crore with the Home Department towards damages estimated by the KSRTC and the state government in connection with the hartal-related violence, saying the outfit must be held accountable for it.