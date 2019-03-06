App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress-led MP govt has no concern for farmers: PM Narendra Modi

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the Central government announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh of having no concern for farmers as the state had not sent a list of eligible beneficiaries for the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the Central government announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

The first tranche of Rs 2,000 was disbursed online to over 1 crore farmers by the prime minister on February 24.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the first instalment (of Rs 2,000) has already reached the bank accounts of several crore farmers. But I am pained to say not a single farmer from Madhya Pradesh is included in it because the government sitting in Bhopal has no concern for farmers," he said.

related news

"The state government has not yet send us the list of beneficiary farmers (for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana)," Modi said at a BJP 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here.

Hitting out at the Kamal Nath government, he said the state government felt it would "lose face (unki naak kat jayegi)" if farmers from Madhya Pradesh get benefits from a scheme run by the Centre.

But this state government should first look into the mirror to see if its "naak (prestige)" has been saved, he told the crowd.

Modi also targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming during the November 2018 state assembly poll campaign that his party would waive farm loans within 10 days of coming to power, or would change its chief minister in case the 10-day deadline was not adhered to.

"The Congress has tried to fool the people as farm loans have not been completely waived (even after the 10-day promise). But the party's chief minister is yet to be changed," Modi said.

Taking a swipe at the previous UPA government, Modi said, "The then UPA government, after laying the foundation stone for the Indore-Dahod rail line, had forgotten it. But our government is now completing it."

He claimed the condition of Madhya Pradesh had deteriorated under the Congress, which came to power after 15 years of BJP rule.

"After the change of power, the Congress culture too has come back. Those who were hungry for 15 years (being out of power) have targeted (government resources) together," Modi said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:14 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Amid India-Pak Tensions, US Cuts Visa Duration for Pakistanis to 3 Mon ...

UN Chief Spoke With India, Pakistan Officials Not PMs About Heightened ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mains ...

Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

On The Next Royal Showdown: Tensions Grow Between Saudi's King Salman ...

India Aim to Salvage Series Against Buoyant England

CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Delhi's CGO Complex, Cooling Process ...

Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire - World's Most Expensive New Car ...

Andhra EC Gets 8 Lakh Voter Deletion Requests in Just Two Weeks, 2 Lak ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; c ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to w ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...

Anurag Kashyap's imposter harasses actor Ruhii Singh

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.