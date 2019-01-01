App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leadership supporting terrorist, used CBI under conspiracy to target Amit Shah: BJP

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging Shah, who was then a minister in the Gujarat government led by Narendra Modi, was harassed by the CBI at the behest of the Congress leadership as Modi and Shah were identified by it as main rivals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP on Tuesday described the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case  as an example of the length to which the Congress will go to "destroy" its political opponents, and alleged it had used the CBI as part of a "conspiracy" to target Amit Shah when it was in power.

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging Shah, who was then a minister in the Gujarat government led by Narendra Modi, was harassed by the CBI at the behest of the Congress leadership as Modi and Shah were identified by it as main rivals.

She alleged that evidence was "manufactured" in an attempt to "destroy" Shah politically.

She also accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of supporting a terrorist,  a reference to his tweet on the verdict in Sohrabuddin Shaikh case that "nobody killed" him and he "just died".

"On the orders of the Congress leadership, the CBI tried to frame Amit Shah as part of a political conspiracy.

"The court has admitted that these cases were imposed on Shah for political reasons. Not only in the Mumbai High Court but also in the Supreme Court, the Congress' conspiracy got defeated, " Irani told reporters.

All 22 accused in the alleged 20o5-2006 fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati were acquitted on December 21 by a special CBI court in Mumbai because of insufficient evidence.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #CBI #Congress #India #Politics #terrorist

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.