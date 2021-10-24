MARKET NEWS

English
Congress leaders to meet on October 26 to chalk out strategy for upcoming assembly polls

The new membership drive of the party and finalising of the modalities for it would also be discussed during the meeting.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST
In the first phase of the 'Prashikshan Se Parakram Mahabhiyan', the Congress had trained about 25,000 of its workers. (Representative image)

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in five states, top Congress leaders will brainstorm poll strategy at a meeting of all party general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs here on October 26.

A communication in this regard has been sent by AICC general secretary Organisation, KC Venugopal.

AICC general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents will participate in the meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 10.30 AM at the party headquarters here, it said.

Sources said during the meeting the leaders would discuss the membership campaign and the preparation for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and the proposed continuous training programme.











The party leaders would also discuss the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — to be held early next year.












PTI
Tags: #Assembly polls #Congress #India #Politics
first published: Oct 24, 2021 08:28 am

