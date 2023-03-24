 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress leaders react sharply to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

Hitting out at the government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier today said it was "a black day for Indian democracy"

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case (Photo credit: AFP/File)

Congress leaders on March 24 reacted sharply to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of the Parliament following his conviction and two-year jail sentence in the 2019 defamation case.

In a press briefing held in New Delhi, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated, "We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it."

Sanghvi also added that the last decision of the Parliament to disqualify Gandhi shows that the government is "rattled."

"This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice," he added.