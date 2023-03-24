Congress leaders react sharply to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case (Photo credit: AFP/File)

Congress leaders on March 24 reacted sharply to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of the Parliament following his conviction and two-year jail sentence in the 2019 defamation case.

In a press briefing held in New Delhi, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated, "We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it."

Sanghvi also added that the last decision of the Parliament to disqualify Gandhi shows that the government is "rattled."

"This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice," he added.

Moreover, the party leader also showed confidence in the Indian judiciary to take a just verdict on the disqualification. He added, "We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future."

Meanwhile, hitting out at the government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier today said it was "a black day for Indian democracy" and asserted that the battle will be fought both "legally and politically".

Several opposition leaders hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP on Friday, alleging the ruling party was involved in vindictive politics, and said it was a new low for democracy.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha today, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, " How come to all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

While the Congress has said it will fight the matter politically and legally, the BJP has said the decision to disqualify Gandhi was a legal one and not a political call.

(With agency inputs)