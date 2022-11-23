 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress leaders meet EC, ask it to initiate probe into 'voter data theft'

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

Congress in its memorandum has alleged that the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute hired many people, who were given fake identity cards impersonating Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to ECI against 'voter data theft" in Karnataka.

The Congress party on November 23 submitted a memorandum to the  Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting it to initiate a probe into the alleged tampering and stealing of voter data in Karnataka.

The memorandum was submitted by senior leaders including general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar, Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge, and others.

Randeep Surjewala said, “A fraud has been committed in the voter list of Karnataka under the leadership of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. In the recently published voter list in Karnataka, 27 lakh voters have been deleted and 11 lakh voters have been added. This serious fraud has been played out under political patronage.”

He said that the poll panel has been requested to initiate an investigation and ensure a case is registered against Basavaraj Bommai and officials involved in stealing the data.

Congress in its memorandum has alleged that the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute hired many people, who were given fake identity cards impersonating Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The party says that the Chilume Trust was assigned by the Bengaluru civic agency to spread awareness among voters, but it collected their credentials such as name, Aadhar number, Voter ID, religion, and caste.