App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leaders meet CAG on Rafale deal, demand early report on 'irregularities' in it

The Congress delegation handed a memorandum to the CAG and said it expects the truth to prevail after the report on the Rafale deal is made public.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A delegation of senior Congress leaders Wednesday met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the Rafale fighter jet deal and asked the auditor to prepare a report on alleged irregularities in it.

The Congress delegation handed a memorandum to the CAG and said it expects the truth to prevail after the report on the Rafale deal is made public.

"We have given a detailed memorandum along with enclosures on the irregularities and acts of omission and commission by the Government in the fighter jet deal. We expect the CAG will prepare a report soon and present it before Parliament," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters after meeting the CAG.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala added that all evidence and facts relating to the Rafale deal have been submitted to the CAG.

We explained to the CAG how Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was removed from the deal to benefit a private player. We hope the CAG will give its report soon. The CAG has assured us that they are already examining all aspects of the deal.

"We expect that when the report on the deal comes out in public domain, the real scam will come out and the truth shall prevail," he told reporters.

The Congress has stepped up heat on the government over the Rafale deal and is seeking to make it a major poll issue ahead of assembly elections to some key states later this year and the general elections in 2019.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rafale

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.