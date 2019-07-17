App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress leaders may ask Priyanka Gandhi to become party president if stalemate continues

With no consensus over who will succeed Rahul Gandhi, the CWC meeting may not happen this week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could take charge of the party if the senior leadership is not able to decide on a new president soon.

A hunt in the Congress is underway to find a successor to Rahul Gandhi, who stepped down the position after the party faced drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to a report by The Indian Express, clamour for Priyanka Gandhi to take over as the party president has gathered steam in the recent days.

Close

Congress leaders have, however, not pushed her name openly so far as Rahul Gandhi had said the party should find someone outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for the position. Rahul had said this at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on May 25.

related news

Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told the newspaper that “many people are saying (it) now. I, too, believe Priyanka ji should become the Congress president. She belongs to the Gandhi family. She is a leader and has the quality to lead the party. She is dynamic."

However, the report cites some leaders being concerned that Priyanka may not be as accessible as her brother. The report suggests that many leaders did not like the remarks she made at the CWC meeting after the election result.

Also read: Who could become the next Congress President? Here’s a list of probables

Jaiswal told the newspaper that the reason Priyanka’s name had not come up earlier was because “Rahul ji had said non-Gandhi… Maybe, that is why people are hesitating to say it openly.”

With no consensus over who will succeed Rahul Gandhi, the CWC meeting may not happen this week.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.