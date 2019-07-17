Congress leaders may ask Priyanka Gandhi to become party president if stalemate continues

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could take charge of the party if the senior leadership is not able to decide on a new president soon.

A hunt in the Congress is underway to find a successor to Rahul Gandhi, who stepped down the position after the party faced drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to a report by The Indian Express, clamour for Priyanka Gandhi to take over as the party president has gathered steam in the recent days.

Congress leaders have, however, not pushed her name openly so far as Rahul Gandhi had said the party should find someone outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for the position. Rahul had said this at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on May 25.

Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told the newspaper that “many people are saying (it) now. I, too, believe Priyanka ji should become the Congress president. She belongs to the Gandhi family. She is a leader and has the quality to lead the party. She is dynamic."

However, the report cites some leaders being concerned that Priyanka may not be as accessible as her brother. The report suggests that many leaders did not like the remarks she made at the CWC meeting after the election result.

Jaiswal told the newspaper that the reason Priyanka’s name had not come up earlier was because “Rahul ji had said non-Gandhi… Maybe, that is why people are hesitating to say it openly.”

With no consensus over who will succeed Rahul Gandhi, the CWC meeting may not happen this week.