you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 09, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leaders had food before undertaking fast: BJP

BJP leader Harish Khurana also tweeted a picture, showing Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, AS Lovely and others having snacks at a restaurant.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid a day-long hunger strike by the Congress leaders against the communal incidents in the country, the Delhi unit of BJP today alleged the fasting leaders had food before undertaking the fast.

BJP leader Harish Khurana also tweeted a picture, showing Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, AS Lovely and others having snacks at a restaurant.

Countering the charge, Lovely said the leaders had breakfast well before the protest began and added there was nothing wrong in it.

“Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),” Khurana tweeted.

Asked about it, Lovely told reporters, “The fast was scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM and we were busy with preparation till late night yesterday. We went for breakfast at around 8 AM. So, there is nothing wrong in it.”

Led by its president Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is observing a nationwide day-long fast over several issues, including caste violence, communalism and non-functioning of the Parliament, for which it blames the ruling BJP.

