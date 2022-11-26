Congress leaders from Punjab discuss preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leaders from Punjab met here on Saturday to chalk out the modalities for the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters the state next month.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had convened the meeting, which was attended by several party MPs from the state including Manish Tewari, besides Congress in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was also present, besides Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

"Punjab, the land of five rivers, is eagerly waiting to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra which is now coursing through the heartland of India like a mighty river. Senior leaders from Punjab attended a meeting at AICC headquarters to review preparations and chalk out an action plan," Venugopal wrote on Twitter after the meeting and shared pictures.

Incidentally, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, was not present at the meeting.

Venugopal would be leaving for Rajasthan to oversee the preparations for the foot march when it enters the state next month. The Rajasthan unit of the Congress is a divided lot at present with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads over the leadership issue.

The yatra, which is currently in Madhya Pradesh, will enter Rajasthan in the first week of December and after traversing through the desert state, it will enter Delhi and then Haryana, before reaching Punjab.

PTI

