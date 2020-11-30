PM Narendra Modi's visit to institutes producing COVID-19 vaccine leaves Congress leaders divided

The Congress Party's reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to institutes engaged in the production of the crucial COVID-19 vaccine has been divided, with many leaders endorsing and some rapping the move.

The difference of opinion was on display when, even as the Grand Old Party ridiculed PM Modi and said that his visit was only for the purpose of photo-ops, senior Congress leader and a Member of Parliament (MP), Anand Sharma tweeted that the visit was a recognition of Indian scientists and an acknowledgement of institutions that India has built over decades.

Sharma also urged the prime minister to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives, asserting that this alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation.

Sharma's comments came a day after Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the prime minister over his visit to vaccine facilities amid farmers' protests.

However, according to a News18 report, many senior Congress leaders feel that attacking PM Modi over the COVID-19 vaccine might boomerang against an already crisis-ridden party. According to sources close to these leaders, the prime minister's visit to the institutes and his video-conferencing show that he is desperate for the vaccine--- as are the people. At such time, ridiculing PM Modi, according to the leaders, will end up affecting the Congress' image.

According to the report, while Sharma is being accused of joining the BJP after his statements, sources close to him told News18 that his tweet was needed during this tough hour for the country.

Prime Minister Modi on November 28 visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.