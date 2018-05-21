App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 21, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy

According to party sources, AICC general secretaries Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal met Gandhi this morning and apprised him about the sense prevailing among the party MLAs in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top Congress leaders briefed party president Rahul Gandhi today about the latest political developments in Karnataka, before the crucial deliberations on power-sharing arrangement with JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi later today to finalise the power-sharing arrangement in the southern state.

The Congress, which has offered the chief minister's post to Kumaraswamy, is likely to have its deputy chief minister and G Parmeshwara is among the frontrunners.

The Congress is also seeking 20 ministerial berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Kumaraswamy will take oath as the chief minister on May 23 in Bangaluru.

