 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress leaders across India protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, slam BJP govt

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

In the national capital, the Congress put up a stage outside Mahatma Gandhi's memorial for its day-long protest programme after the permission was denied.

Sankalp Satyagrah. (PC: ANI)

Congress workers across the country on Sunday organised "Sankalp Satyagraha" to protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge lashing out at the ruling BJP and asking why it is pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised.

While in Delhi, the police denied permission to the Congress to hold its protest programme at Rajghat, the police in Gujarat detained several party functionaries for holding the stir.

In the national capital, the Congress put up a stage outside Mahatma Gandhi's memorial for its day-long protest programme after the permission was denied.

In her address at the protest programme, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said a martyred prime minister's son, who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity, can never insult the country.