Congress leader Suresh Routray announces retirement from electoral politics

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader and six-time MLA Suresh Routray Thursday announced his retirement from electoral politics and said his son, Manmath Routray, would contest the next polls from Jatani assembly constituency in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference here, the 80-year-old senior Congress leader said I will not contest elections any more.

However, my youngest son Manmath Routray will contest from Jatani assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.

Replying to a question, Routray said that he was a loyal Congress worker for the past 55 years and had no intention to change party affiliation in future.