App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader slams PM Modi's ''dictatorial attitude'' over CAA

At a time when there were several issues in the country that needed to be addressed, the Prime Minister was trying to divert the attention of people from various failed economic policies, the AICC secretary told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that there would be no going back on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said showed his 'dictatorial attitude.'

At a time when there were several issues in the country that needed to be addressed, the Prime Minister was trying to divert the attention of people from various failed economic policies, the AICC secretary told reporters here.

"Lakhs and lakhs of people are up in arms across the country against the CAA and his assertion that there would be no going back on the stand on CAA shows the dictatorial attitude of the Prime Minister," Dutt, the AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.

Close

He also alleged the BJP was making "systematic attacks on the downtrodden and this was clear in the attitude of the party acting in collusion with the RSS to attack the provisions contained in the Constitution ensuring reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes."

related news

He praised the Congress government in Puducherry for adopting a resolution against CAA in the terriorial Assembly.

Hitting out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for what he said were attempts to stall development of Puducherry, Dutt said the former IPS officer's contribution since she assumed office three years ago was "a big zero."

He further said Bedi was "a liability for Puducherry."

"Had Kiran Bedi not not interfered in implementation of welfare schemes of the government, Puducherry would have scaled greater heights," the Congress leader said.

He accused Bedi of putting obstacles in the implementation of welfare schemes in Puducherry at the behest of the BJP.

Dutt criticised the boycott of the Assembly session on February 12 by the the opposition AINRC and AIADMK when an anti-CAA resolution was adopted unanimously.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #CAA #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.