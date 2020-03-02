App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader questions Arvind Kejriwal's 'silence' on Delhi violence

Shah recently held the meeting with Kejriwal to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law claimed several lives.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" on the violence in the national capital.

"Why is the Delhi chief minister silent?" he asked in a statement.

Khan also sought to know what transpired at the meeting Kejriwal held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"He has not spoken anything on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah when Delhi was burning," Khan said.

"The people, who have lost their family members in the violence, won't get them back now. Hence the announcement of compensation is not going to help them in any way," he said.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:13 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Delhi violence #India #Politics

