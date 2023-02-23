 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress leader Pawan Khera granted interim bail by Supreme Court

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport on February 23 after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight

Congress leader Pawan Khera (File image: Twitter/Pawan-Khera)

On February 23, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Pawan Khera, who is a spokesperson for the Indian National Congress. The bail will remain in effect until February 28, and Khera will be released on bail after appearing before the appropriate magistrate.

Khera had been the subject of FIRs (First Information Reports) filed by the Uttar Pradesh and Assam Police for making unparliamentary statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference.

In addition, the Supreme Court has requested a response from the Uttar Pradesh and Assam Police regarding whether the multiple FIRs filed against Khera can be consolidated and investigated together in a single location.

Khera promptly approached the Supreme Court after being arrested by the Assam Police at Delhi airport.