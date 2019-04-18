App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:42 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukesh Ambani bats for Congress' Milind Deora in south Mumbai constituency

The video encompasses a wide spectra of people – from grocery shopkeepers and owners of lunch homes to budding entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts such as Ambani and Uday Kotak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora
Whatsapp

As the battle for the throne in Delhi's South Block heats up, national parties are aggressively campaigning for their supporters.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, both the BJP and the Congress have fielded star candidates. Congress' poster boy Milind Deora, who is in the fray from Mumbai South constituency, is actively crusading for development and jobs in the city and garnering mass support.

What is interesting is his support base. In a recent video that Deora posted on his official Twitter handle, he is being supported by corporate giants like Mukesh Ambani as well as Uday Kotak.

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani is seen supporting the Congress candidate, saying, "Milind is the man for South Bombay."

"Having represented South Bombay for 10 years, I believe Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystems of the South Bombay constituency," Ambani added.

He also said "both micro enterprises and large businesses can survive in Mumbai. So that attractive new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men".

Similarly, Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of the Kotak Mahindra Group, is seen saying, "Milind truly is Mumbai ka connection. I genuinely believe Milind understands this and relates to a Mumbaikar. His family has been related to Mumbai for a long time."

The video encompasses a wide spectra of people – from grocery shopkeepers and owners of lunch homes to budding entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts such as Ambani and Kotak.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Polls 2018 #Milind Deora #Mukesh Ambani #Politics #Uday Kotak

