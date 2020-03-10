Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah, PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 10 amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

Reports suggest that after meeting Shah, the two leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

Congress leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms

In Delhi, sources said hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.

The party high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet, they said.

Follow LIVE updates here.

Pilot tried reaching out to Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted.

"We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.

(With PTI inputs)