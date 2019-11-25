Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia drops party credentials from Twitter bio, calls himself 'public servant'

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 25 dropped his party name in his Twitter bio and changed it to “public servant and cricket enthusiast”, bringing to surface speculations of a rift in the party in Madhya Pradesh.

His previous bio on the micro-blogging site read: “Former Member of Parliament, Guna (2002-2007) | Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Communication Industry; MoS Communications, IT and Post".

The move comes close on the heels of an intense power tussle going on in the Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh, where Scindia is apparently feeling sidelined as camps belonging to chief minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh are calling the shots.

For the past few months, Scindia was seen as a frontrunner for the post of PCC chief but due to a lack of consensus, the party eventually put the appointment on the back burner.

His stature as a leader was dented considerably following the Congress' shocking defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, where Scindia lost from his home turf Guna.

Political tensions have been brewing in the party with Scindia often going against the party line and questioning his own government by casting aspersions on the contentious farm loan waiver scheme.

The former MP was appointed by the party as in-charge of Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections in the state, but he chose to concentrate on his home turf of Gwalior and Chambal instead.

Political observers opine that Scindia’s subtle way of expressing his anguish and disappointment towards his own party is fresh and unique as the leader has refrained from expressing his displeasure in the past when he was suddenly pushed out of the race for chief minister in MP in 2018.

Speaking about the situation, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told CNN News18, “Scindia is a senior and respectable leader of the Congress and such minor issues should not be blown out of proportion.” Refraining from making any further comments, Gupta added that the leader himself “could shed light on the change in his Twitter status.”