you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader held for sharing obscene video in WhatsApp group

Pawan Dubey allegedly shared a porn video in it on August 6, after which women members objected to it, the ASP said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Congress leader in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly sharing an obscene video on a WhatsApp group, police said on August 9.

Pawan Dubey, joint secretary of Bilaspur district Congress, was arrested on August 8 based on a complaint filed by women leaders and workers of Gaurela Block Congress at Gaurela police station in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pendra-Gaurela) Pratibha Tiwari said.

Congress workers of Pendra, Gaurela and Marwahi development blocks have created a WhatsApp group for sharing information about paty-related activities. Several women leaders and workers are also part of the group, she said.

Dubey, a member of the group, allegedly shared a porn video in it on August 6, after which women members objected to it, the ASP said.

They lodged a complaint in this connection on August 7 and the accused was arrested next day, the ASP said.

He was booked under section 292 of the IPC and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.

Dubey was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody on Friday, he added.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 08:40 am

tags #Congress #India #Politics

